Ferrari 812 Competizione A

UNMISTAKABLE SOUND

To maintain the traditional, incredibly high standard of engine sound whilst simultaneously introducing a GPF (Gasoline Particulate Filter), a new exhaust tailpipe was added. This design solution reinstates medium-high frequency sound. In order to deliver excellent acoustics, performance and aesthetics, the exhaust tailpipes are visible to underscore their function and the car’s track-inspired character. The addition of a second pair of resonators enhances the engine’s more noble combustion order harmonics, creating the perfect melding of the sound from the exhaust and from the intake system.