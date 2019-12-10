    Ferrari 625 TF: This is an interesting model from many points of view

    Ferrari 625 TF

    This is an interesting model from many points of view starting with the fact that the 625 of its name refers to the ccs of the 1954 F1 2.5-litre and the TF may refer to the Targa Florio even though the car never actually raced in it. Of the three models built, a spider version driven by Mike Hawthorn took fourth position in the Grand Prix at the Autodromo in Monza in June 1953. All three cars (two spiders and one coupe, all with coachwork by Vignale) were later sold but with their original 625s replaced by different engines.

    • V4
      ENGINE
    • 2498.32 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 162 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7000 rpm
    • 240 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal in-line-four
    • Bore/stroke94 x 90mm
    • Unitary displacement624.58cc
    • Total displacement2498.32cc
    • Compression ratio9 : 1
    • Maximum power162 kW (220 hp) at 7000 rpm
    • Power per litre88hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedtwo Weber 50 DCO4 carburettors
    • Ignitiontwo spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionde Dion, twin radius arms, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 120litres
    • Front tyres5.25 x 16
    • Rear tyres6.50 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta, spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2250mm
    • Front track1278mm
    • Rear track1284mm
    • Weight730 kg (kerb)
    Performance
    • Top speed240km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-