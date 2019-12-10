The 500 TR launched the previous year needed to be revised to comply with the new C-section regulations of the International Sporting Code which came into force at the start of 1957. The C in the name of the resulting 500 TRC refers to this fact. Scaglietti took advantage of changes to design new lower, sleeker, even more seductive bodywork. The model was only raced by clients and didn’t win any prestigious races outright. However, it did triumph in its class in the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1957.

