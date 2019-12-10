This 2,458 cc barchetta was fitted with a single overhead camshaft V8 engine fed by four twin-choke Weber carburettors good for around 250 bhp. The tubular space-frame featured all-round independent suspension while the bodywork was very similar to the 246 SP’s. The 268 SP version was also fitted with a V8 engine the displacement of which, with the stroke increased to 71 mm, was upped to 2,650 cc.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.