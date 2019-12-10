    Ferrari 225 S: Ferrari continued with its development of two absolute jewels at this particular time: the two V12s designed respectively by Gioachino Colombo and Aurelio Lampredi

    Ferrari continued with its development of two absolute jewels at this particular time: the two V12s designed respectively by Gioachino Colombo and Aurelio Lampredi. Columbo’s touch was still very much in evidence in the 225 S’s engine, although the improvements made to it were entirely the result of Lampredi’s research, particularly the strikingly innovative and efficient design of the intake manifold and the distribution. A number of examples were built using Gilco’s “Tuboscocca” (tubular semi-monocoque) chassis design, while the bodywork bore witness to the artistry of Touring and Vignale, both at the height of their creativity at that time.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 2715.46 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 154 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7200 rpm
    • 230 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke70 x 58.8mm
    • Unitary displacement226.28cc
    • Total displacement2715.46cc
    • Compression ratio8.5 : 1
    • Maximum power154 kW (210 hp) at 7200 rpm
    • Power per litre77hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 36 DCF carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, twin semi-elliptic springs, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tank-
    • Front tyres5.50 x 16
    • Rear tyres6.00 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta, spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2250mm
    • Front track1278mm
    • Rear track1250mm
    • Weight850kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed230km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-