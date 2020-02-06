The rules now permitted naturally aspirated engines with a displacement of 3,500 cc and no tank limit

Turbo engines were now limited regarding the pressure. The Scuderia started the season with the F1-87. The project was led by Gustav Brunner, before the new technical director John Barnard arrived in Maranello. The single-seater was fitted with a new 90-degree V6 turbo engine. After a disappointing first part of the Championship with two third places by Michele Alboreto as the best result, the Scuderia improved towards the end of the season. After a second place in Portugal Gerhard Berger gained the pole position and won in Japan and in Australia, with Ferrari gaining a one-two win.