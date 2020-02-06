Ferrari continued to fight on various fronts, getting involved in Formula 2 and sports car racing in addition to Formula 1



But it was proving increasingly difficult to keep up this hectic pace. Nonetheless, the Dino 166 built for the 1967 F 2 proved valuable in that it marked the start of a relationship with Fiat that would be further strengthened two years later when Ferrari joined the Turin company. At the time, the international rules stated that F2 engines had to have a cylinder block derived from a car of which at least 500 had been produced – an impossible feat for Ferrari.



However, Fiat produced two of its models with the Dino engine and thus made it possible for Ferrari to build a single-seater for the cadetta formula. Further improvements were made to the car over the following years with interesting experiments being carried out on the engine.