The 1966 season saw the return of the V12 engine, but turned out to be a difficult one for Ferrari

Surtees won at Spa, but didn’t finish his season at Maranello because of disagreements with Ferrari. The same thing happened with Dunlop, which was replaced by Firestone. The team was also forced to drop out of two Grands Prix, Great Britain and Mexico. The former due to a strike and the latter for technical reasons. All in all, Ferrari managed just two victories by the end of the season: Surtees’ and a double from Scarfiotti and Parkes at Monza.



The new rules for three-litre naturally aspirated engines and 1.5-litre supercharged ones seemed to favour Ferrari which had huge experience with its three-litre V12. However, the new car was very imposing, perhaps a little too much so, given its much lighter English rivals. It also had good aerodynamics with uncluttered flanks, developed as a result of research which would later see Ferrari designer Forghieri use spoilers for downforce for the first time in the history of the sport.