Ferrari Sf90 Spider - An Open-air supercar

SF90 Spider: AN OPEN-AIR SUPERCAR

As the Prancing Horse’s first production plug-in hybrid spider, the SF90 Spider sets new performance and innovation benchmarks not only for the marque’s range, but for the entire sports car sector. The new convertible has the same extreme supercar specification and record-breaking performance as the SF90 Stradale yet also adds further driving pleasure and versatility to the mix, thanks to the latest iteration of Ferrari’s signature Retractable Hard Top architecture. This makes the SF90 Spider the ideal car for owners that demand the very pinnacle of Ferrari technology, but still want the thrill and versatility of open-top driving.
    • Base Pack
    • CO2 Emissions: 149 g/km
    • Fuel Consumption: 6,1 l/100 km
    • Electric Energy Consumption: 136 Wh/km
    • Fiorano
    • 162 g/km
    • 6,4 l/100 km
    • 123 Wh/km
    • V8
      Engine
    • 2.5 sec
      0-100 km/h
    • 162 kW
      eDrive power
    • 1000 cv
      Maximum power @ 7500 rpm
    The SF90 Spider has plug-in hybrid architecture in which the internal combustion engine is integrated with two electric motors at the front, which comprise the RAC-e (Cornering Angle Regulator, Electric) system, and one at the rear derived from and named after a Prancing Horse Formula 1 innovation, the MGUK (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic). The synergy between the internal combustion engine and the electric motors unleashes a maximum of 1,000 cv and puts the SF90 Spider not only at the very top of its category but also the Maranello range.
      For the first time on a Ferrari, clients can choose between the standard car and a version with a more sports-oriented specification.

