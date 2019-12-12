The crown jewel of these events is our Annual Meet, which brings together hundreds of Ferraris, hundreds more people, a Mercado, internationally recognized Concours d’Elegance, full day Rally, multi-day Track Event and Driver’s School and Award Banquet. The Meet draws participants from around the world.

FCA members receive the monthly News Bulletin with its calendar of events, free classified ads for members, F1 coverage, and more. Our award winning quarterly full-color magazine, Prancing Horse, contains in-depth features on particular Ferrari types, interviews with “Ferrari people”, visits to Ferrari-related production facilities and museums, information on Ferrari literature and models. The Prancing Horse covers Ferrari gatherings both here and abroad, all thoroughly illustrated with colorful photos and drawings.