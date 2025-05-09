Tuscany is a land of timeless charm, where nature harmoniously blends with centuries of history and art, forming a true masterpiece. Rolling hills adorned with vineyards and olive groves, charming medieval villages, and renowned cities like Florence, Siena, and Pisa make every turn a discovery.
No matter the season, Tuscany captivates with its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage, offering an unforgettable journey through beauty and tradition.
Immerse yourself in the charm of the Tuscan countryside at Pieve Aldina, a boutique hotel offering an authentic and luxurious Italian escape. Nestled within a beautifully restored 18th-century estate, you will experience a seamless blend of rustic elegance and modern comforts.
Surrounded by rolling hills, vineyards, and olive groves, this idyllic retreat invites you to unwind in a serene and sophisticated atmosphere. Whether you choose to explore nearby medieval villages or simply soak in the tranquility of the property, Pieve Aldina offers you the perfect opportunity to embrace the essence of Tuscany.
Accreditation, Lunch & Welcome presentation at Villa Le Fontanelle
On arrival at Villa Le Fontanelle, you will complete your accreditation and be warmly welcomed to your Tuscan adventure. This luxurious hotel, once owned by the Medici family, offers an intimate atmosphere set against breathtaking views of Florence and the surrounding countryside.
Panoramic Road Tour
Visit and Coffee Break at Azienda Agricola Buonamici
Experience the finest organic extra virgin olive oil at Buonamici, located in the scenic Montebeni area of Fiesole. Since 1991, this esteemed estate has combined tradition with innovation, transforming the finest olives into "liquid gold" at its state-of-the-art mill. During your visit, you can gain insight into the estate’s range of organic products, including gourmet sauces and cosmetics.
Panoramic Road Tour
Check-in and downtime at Pieve Aldina Welcome dinner at Pieve Aldina
Celebrate the rich flavours of Tuscany with an elegant dining experience at Pieve Aldina.
The estate’s culinary offerings, with each dish crafted from the freshest local ingredients, honour the rich, humble roots of Tuscan cuisine, where every dish highlights the region's authentic flavours and inviting warmth, creating a refined and memorable dining experience.
Panoramic Road Tour
Coffee Stop at Fattoriadi Vignamaggio
Enjoy a momentary rest in your journey at the historic Fattoria di Vigna Maggio, a haven of winemaking tradition set amidst the rolling Chianti hills. Breathe in the scent of vineyards, olive groves, and cypress-lined paths as you savour a coffee break in this timeless and tranquil setting.
Panoramic Road Tour
Lunch at Arnolfo
Indulge in an exceptional dining experience at Arnolfo Ristorante in Colle di Val d'Elsa. Under the direction of two Michelin-starred Chef Gaetano Trovato, you will savour a meticulously curated menu which celebrates the finest seasonal ingredients of Tuscany.
Panoramic Road Tour
Dinner at Antinori nel Chianti Classico
Experience the ultimate coupling of Tuscan cuisine and world-class wines at Antinori nel Chianti Classico. Set within a striking modern architectural complex, the estate offers you an immersive journey through the region’s rich winemaking heritage.
Panoramic Road Tour
Visit and Lunch at Manteco
Conclude your journey with an exclusive visit to Manteco, a prestigious Italian textile company renowned for its dedication to sustainability and quality. Since 1943, Manteco has been a leader in producing premium wool, cotton, and linen fabrics, pioneering eco-friendly manufacturing processes. During your visit, you will gain a unique insight into the art of textile production before enjoying a delightful farewell lunch, marking the perfect end to your Tuscan adventure.
