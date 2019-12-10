Ferrari
    For Ferrari it was becoming imperative to increase sales and reduce production costs. With the prototype of the Dino 196 S already in-house, there was an excellent opportunity to design a relatively small displacement, road-going version which, for the first time in Ferrari history, could be built on an assembly line. Pininfarina came up with pretty, classic lines and the Fiat V6 was developed by Ferrari and engineered for transverse mounting amidships.

    Engine
    • Typerear, transverse, 65° V6
    • Bore/stroke86 x 57mm
    • Unitary displacement331.10cc
    • Total displacement1986.60cc
    • Compression ratio9 : 1
    • Maximum power132 kW (180 hp) at 8000 rpm
    • Power per litre91hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DCN F/1 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, single coil
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 65litres
    • Front tyres185 VR 14
    • Rear tyres185 VR 14
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4150mm
    • Width1700mm
    • Height1115mm
    • Wheelbase2280mm
    • Front track1425mm
    • Rear track1400mm
    • Weight900kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed235km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m27 sec.
