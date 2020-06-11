The Maranello Museum is staging the glorious “Supercars” exhibition dedicated to all the Ferraris that hailed landmark advances in the marque’s technological evolution.

Every Ferrari is special and the preserve of the few who become our clients. But certain Prancing Horse models have been so moulded by our thirst for innovation and accelerated technological progress that they have set new benchmarks in the sector.



This is the Maranello signature when it comes to its Supercars, a term that refers to milestones in motoring history. These cars are all limited series and the product of Enzo Ferrari’s personal philosophy of aiming to make every new model the best car of its day. The result is that each new, more advanced addition is the embodiment of genuinely leading-edge research, setting the benchmark for all cars worldwide. The Supercars exhibition now offers visitors the opportunity to see these examples of technological excellence first-hand: GTO, F40, F50, Ferrari Enzo, LaFerrari.



Also making its public debut is the design static model of the Ferrari P80/C, the latest product of our One-Off programme which allows owners to create a truly unique of an existing model, moulded around their personal wishes. As part of the journey through Ferrari’s signature exclusivity, visitors also discover the Tailor Made programme through which the marque gives full expression to its luxe soul.