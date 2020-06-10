Andretti lucks in

The 1971 season got underway in South Africa at the beginning of March. The teams turned up early at the beautiful Kyalami circuit with its climbs and drops in the hills of the prosperous Gauteng region, which literally means “where the gold is.” Kyalami is the local dialect for “my house.” It is halfway between Johannesburg and Pretoria and a centre for tourism, with plenty of luxury hotels which make it the perfect place for a holiday at an altitude which means one escapes the heat that usually goes with being on the Tropic of Capricorn.