Ferrari Club Hellas was established in June 2005. It is a Club that represents 74 selected members. Our activities are aproximately 4 events per year total 12 out of which 2 of them took place in Maranello – Fiorano track. Our club headquarters are in: 23, Agiou Ioannou street – Pc 15342 Agia Paraskevi (Athens – Greece).
FOC name: Ferrari Club Hellas
Foundation: 2005
Number of members: 74
Address: 90, Ethn.Antistaseos str, 17237 Dafnie Attica
Phone: +30 210 9766222
Website: www.ferrariclubhellas.gr
E-mail: info@ferrariclubhellas.gr
President: Panagiotis Iliopoulos
Vice President: Harilaos Mavroudis
Treasurer: Petros Makris
Secretary: Panagiotis Chiotelis
Members for the Board: Gerasimos Danalis, Nikolaos Stagidis, Lefkothea Iliopoulou