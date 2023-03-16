MOBILE SPOILER

The modifications to the Ferrari Roma Spider’s bodywork also required new mobile spoiler geometry. In fact, the design of the latter has been meticulously honed to reflect the car’s styling and new roof line. This element is designed to extend and retract in a calibrated way specific to the spider as a function of the car’s speed, and the acceleration acting on the body. This guarantees three different spoiler positions (Low drag – LD, Medium Downforce – MD, High Downforce – HD)., specifically calibrated for top-down driving. The result is that the F169S has downforce in handling situations and at high speeds comparable with the Ferrari Roma, ensuring the car is able to deliver the same driving thrills



Until the car hits a speed of 100 km/h, the spoiler is into low drag position. At speeds of over 300 km/h, the spoiler is in MD mode. This choice was made because in these conditions, the preference is for a better balanced car. In speed ranges in which downforce plays a pivotal role in performance, the spoiler is in MD position and its movement to the HD position depends on the car’s longitudinal and lateral acceleration. The threshold value is variable and linked to the Manettino position.



In medium downforce mode (MD), the mobile element is at a 150-degree angle to the rear screen. In this configuration, it can generate around 30% of maximum downforce. In high-performance handling situations, the mobile element automatically moves to HD configuration, creating a 135 degree angle with the surface of the rear screen, thus generating around 95 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, yet increasing drag by a mere 4%