800 cv makes it the most powerful production convertible on the market
718 Nm of torque guarantees impressive acceleration virtually on a par with that of the 812 Superfast while the heady 8900 rpm rev limit means that sporty driving is undiminished.
The shape of the torque curve reveals that torque distribution was not sacrificed to boost power. A significant 80% of maximum torque is available at just 3500 rpm, improving both flexibility and pick-up at lower revs.
The aim in
developing the 812 GTS was to retain the exhilarating feeling of speed
and power delivered by the berlinetta version in terms of accelerating,
response times and agility.
Exactly
50 years on from the debut of the last spider in the Ferrari range to
sport a front-mounted V12, the 812 GTS hails a triumphant return for a
model type that has played a
pivotal role in the marque’s history since its foundation.