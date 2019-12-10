After winning the Auto Sport World Championships in 1953, Enzo Ferrari decided to build a small series of spiders that would spearhead the Scuderia’s latest assault on the World title. These cars were to be known as the 375 PLUS for which Aurelio Lampredi developed a truly powerful V12 engine of nearly five litres while Pinin Farina took care of the coachwork. The results lived up to all expectations and the car also triumphed at Agadir, Silverstone and Le Mans. However, its most significant victory of all was Umberto Maglioli’s at the Carrera Panamericana.

