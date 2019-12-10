Ferrari
    The Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 was presented at the 1967 Paris Motor Show

    Ferrari 365 GT 2+2

    The 365 GT 2+2 was presented at the 1967 Paris Motor Show, and was heir to the 500 Superfast, upholding the traditions of the 250 GTE and 330 GT 2+2. With its elegant, imposing lines, it was the first Ferrari to feature power steering and air conditioning as standard for the American market, as well as a spacious luggage compartment and two proper rear seats.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4390.35 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 235 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6600 rpm
    • 245 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke81 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement365.86cc
    • Total displacement4390.35cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power235 kW (320 hp) at 6600 rpm
    • Power per litre73hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DFI/5 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, self-levelling, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringservo-assisted recirculating ball
    • Fuel tankcapacity 100litres
    • Front tyres205 x 15
    • Rear tyres205 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Type2+2 coupé
    • Length4974mm
    • Width1786mm
    • Height1345mm
    • Wheelbase2650mm
    • Front track1438mm
    • Rear track1468mm
    • Weight1480kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed245km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
