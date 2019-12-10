    Ferrari 308 GTSi: This spider version of the 308 GTBi shared both its line and engine. The fuel injection system gave both models much smoother power delivery.

    This spider version of the 308 GTBi shared both its line and engine. The fuel injection system gave both models much smoother power delivery. Unfortunately, meeting anti-pollution regulations meant that a few horses had to go, and the cleaner engines were less powerful than the previous carburettor ones. Aware of this situation and the need to re-establish its cars at the top their class, Ferrari immediately began further development of the V8 engine with the aim of increasing power whilst still keeping exhaust emissions within acceptable levels.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 2926.90 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 157 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6600 rpm
    • 240 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, transverse, 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke81 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement365.86cc
    • Total displacement2926.90cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power157 kW (214 hp) at 6600 rpm
    • Power per litre73hp/l
    • Maximum torque243 Nm (24.8 kgm) at 4600 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch K-Jetronic injection
    • Ignitionelectronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 74litres
    • Front tyres205/70 VR 14
    • Rear tyres205/70 VR 14
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater targa-top
    • Length4230mm
    • Width1720mm
    • Height1120mm
    • Wheelbase2340mm
    • Front track1460mm
    • Rear track1460mm
    • Weight1297kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed240km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
