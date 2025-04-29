The 296 Speciale A defines the new benchmark in terms of driving thrills for the Ferrari spider production range
Weight-saving solutions, improved ABS Evo, extraboost and the new fast shift strategy come together to make the 296 Speciale A the spider that’s the most fun to drive on the market
The 296 Speciale A benefits from the transfer of aerodynamic concepts developed for race cars such as the 296 Challenge and 296 GT3
The heart of the powertrain is a 120° V6 paired with a plug-in electric motor, delivering 880 cv
The 296 Speciale A is characterised by the same elegant lines of the 296 Speciale. With the top open, it represents an even more exclusive version of the concept of the open-air Special Version berlinetta
An extensive use of carbon fibre and Alcantara©
TECHINCAL DETAILS