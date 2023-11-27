At the heart of the Ferrari legend, the FERRARI ARCHIVE emerges as a treasure trove of memories, a silent guardian that holds the indelible traces of the past and reveals in an unprecedented way the creative process that has given birth to unparalleled automotive masterpieces.

Today, this hidden treasure is unveiled, offering a privileged and unique glimpse into the evolution of the brand that has written unforgettable chapters in the history of automobiles.

We immerse ourselves in the very essence of innovation, shedding light on those models that have not only marked milestones in Ferrari’s journey but have also revolutionized the world of automobiles: the SUPERCARS, true symbols of excellence, lie at the heart of this revelation. Limited series that embody the highest standards of technological research, these cars are not just mechanical objects but true works of art, the result of a continuous quest for perfection and innovation.

Each model on display tells a story of passion, ingenuity, and vision, and every detail revealed through documents, drawings, prototypes, and photographs allows us to retrace the steps that led Ferrari to reach the pinnacle with its Supercars. From the early insights to the latest milestones, the exhibition offers an opportunity to understand how Ferrari has succeeded in blending aesthetics, performance, and technology into unique creations.

An interactive journey that takes us back to the origins while also looking towards the future, at the ongoing evolution of Ferrari’s Supercars, whose legend is ever-evolving, as evidenced by the brand-new F80, whose creation process we discover.

This is not just a tribute to historical memory, but a reflection on Ferrari’s path, a celebration of an art form that continually renews itself, and an invitation to discover the story of a brand that, like its cars, is destined to remain forever in motion.