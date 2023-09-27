Lifestyle & Fashion  

Who are we looking for?

We are seeking best Fashion & Luxury Management, Master’s graduates who will graduate by January 2024 or have graduated within the last 12 months. Above all, we are looking for problem-solvers with the highest agility who are able to work practically as well as creatively, team-players who are hardworking, hungry to learn, motivated to succeed with commercial mindset and passion for fashion and luxury sector. Your academic background will come from these key disciplines: Fashion & Luxury Management, International Business Strategy, Fashion Brand Management and similar.