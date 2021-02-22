Official Partner



Estrella Galicia 0,0

Estrella Galicia 0,0 is the flagship non-alcoholic beer brand of Hijos de Rivera, a Spanish production and distribution company with a history spanning over 114 years, which is present in over 60 countries from around the world.

It has a wide-ranging product portfolio but it is also a national operator in Spain for the distribution of internationally prestigious brands. The company’s growth is comfortably above average for the sector and with its products achieving solid positioning in the Spanish market as well as in international markets such as Brazil, USA or the UK.

Estrella Galicia 0,0 has moved into the motor-racing world in recent years with a wide and solid project.