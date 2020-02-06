The single-seater was more or less completely new, even though previous year’s model was used as a starting point



The exterior modifications were more obvious with a large fairing incorporating the roll-bar, while the internal air ducts for cooling the radiator and the heat exchangers remained virtually unchanged. The form of the suspension components was changed but the geometry was untouched. The driver’s position was, barely possible though it may seem, brought even further forward, while the engine power was boosted still further thanks to increased turbocharged pressure, and the car performed particularly impressively in qualifying.



Despite this enormous technical effort, 1986 brought no wins at all for Ferrari. The best result, in fact, was Alboreto’s second position in Austria, but the F1-86 simply couldn’t compete on a par with the Scuderia’s main rivals (McLaren, Lotus and Williams). The title went to Alain Prost once again in the very last race, snatching it from under the noses of Piquet and Mansell. The Scuderia came fourth in the Constructors’ Championship with 37 points, over 100 points behind World Champion McLaren.

