At Monza, in 1958, the first (and only) race between European single seaters and the American cars that ran on Indianapolis type oval circuits was held



Ferrari entered two cars in this race while Maserati entered with one. The Ferrari 412 MI – indicating the 4000 cc capacity 12 cylinder engine prepared for this race – had a specially built engine and chassis and was driven by Musso and Hawthorn. They took turns in the driving seat over the three 267 Km legs that the race was divided into, for the race total of 500 miles (just over 800 Km). This car did not achieve the results anticipated, to the extent that Ferrari dropped the project and did not go to Indianapolis, even though a number of different cars had already been developed for the race on various occasions.