      Steering Wheel

      Discover the design philosophy behind the Ferrari SF90 Stradale steering wheel and familiarise yourself with its controls and most useful functions.

      Watch the interactive video presentation or touch the tutorial icon to see our in-depth information right now.
      Tutorial

      Choose the functionality that interests you.

      • Black Panel
        • Overview of touch controls
        • Touchpad gestures
        • View Max
        • Engine Start/Stop
        • Lock/unlock steering wheel controls
        • Audible feedback
      • Buttons
        • Overview of physical controls
        • Multimedia controls
        • Turn indicators
        • High beam headlights