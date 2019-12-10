Ferrari
    Ferrari 250 P: The very first 12-cylinder mid-engined Ferrari was unveiled to the press on the track at Monza on March 4 1963.

    The very first 12-cylinder mid-engined Ferrari was unveiled to the press on the track at Monza on March 4 1963. Pininfarina gave the car a wonderfully clean, sharp line with a roll-over hoop-cum-wing right behind the cockpit. The 250 P didn’t take long to establish its name on the track, its most prestigious victories coming at Sebring, Le Mans and the Nürburgring to name but a few. So good was its performance, in fact, that it won Ferrari the Sport-Prototype World Title again.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 2953.21 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 228 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7500 rpm
    • 290 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke73 x 58.8mm
    • Unitary displacement246.10cc
    • Total displacement2953.21cc
    • Compression ratio9.5 : 1
    • Maximum power228 kW (310 hp) at 7500 rpm
    • Power per litre105hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 38 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 130litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 15
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4015mm
    • Width1670mm
    • Height1080mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1350mm
    • Rear track1340mm
    • Weight760kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed290km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

