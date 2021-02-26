Enrico Cardile was born in Arezzo on 5 April 1975

He qualified with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Pisa University in 2002 and his thesis was on the topic of the Ferrari wind tunnel. In 2003, he worked at the university, collaborating with Ferrari on an aerodynamic innovation project.



In 2005, he joined the Maranello company as head of the Termica Department taking on ever more responsibility, also working on the design of racing versions of Gran Turismo 458 Italia GT2 and GT3 and 488 GTE and GT3, cars which were dominant in their respective championships, with wins at the Daytona 24 hours and Le Mans as well as winning FIA WEC world titles.



In 2016, he joined the Gestione Sportiva as Head of Aero Development, while the following year, he was made Vehicle Project Manager. In 2019, when Mattia Binotto was made Team Principal, he became Head of Aerodynamics and Vehicle Project Manager while in August 2020 he was appointed head of Performance Development Department. From 1st January 2021 he’s head of the newly created Chassis Area.



In what little free time his job at Scuderia Ferrari allows him, Enrico enjoys good wine, travelling and driving sports cars and motorbikes.