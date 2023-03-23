Alex Siebel, 15 August 1995, Germany

Alex Siebel began his sim racing career in 2017, winning the Grand Prix Virtual World Championship Supercup and the following year, the Superleague.

In 2019, he won the Virtual Endurance Championship, as well as finishing a solid second the following year.

As from 2021, Siebel joined the Red Bull esports team for championships using the rFactor2 platform, getting some great results in Formula Simracing and the GT Pro Season.

In 2022, he again won the Virtual Endurance Championship and was part of the team that came fourth in the Le Mans Virtual Series.