    FERRARI FINANCIAL SERVICES 

    UNITED KINGDOM

    At Ferrari Financial Services, we appreciate that clients deserve the very highest standards of service when purchasing a Ferrari. 

    Operating within the authorized network of Ferrari dealers, we can assist both private and corporate clients tailor the financial product best suited to their individual requirements. 

    The brand experience is complemented by the guaranteed discreet and professional service.

    We would therefore welcome the opportunity to introduce you to our programme.

    A new way to purchase a car with the Cavallino badge

    Premium Ownership Programme
    • Clients deserve the finest standards – At Ferrari Financial Services, we appreciate that clients not only expect, but also deserve, the very finest standards of customer service when purchasing a Ferrari.
    • Bespoke financial solutions – Whatever your purchase, Ferrari Financial Services will consider bespoke funding solutions tailored to your specific need.  Flexible lines of credit, equity release from your classic car collection, funding your race cars as well as your road cars.
    • Flexible and transparent – for carefree management of all the necessities associated with Ferrari ownership.
    • The very best buying experience – A team of dedicated managers provide a professional and confidential service for new, pre-owned, classic and race car purchases.  With the precision of Scuderia Ferrari F1, our team will explore all opportunities to maximise your buying experience.  Working closely with Ferrari and your dealer you will have access to the very best Ferrari cars in the world.
    • Exclusive Lifestyle Services – Enjoying the experience of driving a Ferrari and being part of the Ferrari family; we can provide access to official Ferrari driving courses, factory tours to fully appreciate the Maranello experience as well as priority invitations to tours, rallies and exclusive events.  The suite of services provided is constantly changing to meet the exacting expectations of Ferrari Financial Services clients.   


    Making the most of your money

    Ferrari Financial Services offers potential owners an original and highly favourable way of purchasing a new Ferrari.  Our financial products are especially designed for the current Ferrari range and allow for convenience, flexibility and peace of mind.

    Ferrari Financial Services – The Intelligent Alternative from our dedicated team of experienced funding specialists. We are at your disposal and will be pleased to assist you personally:

    Telephone: 0044 (0) 1753 878811 / 7739 035780 (out of hour)

    E-mail: enquiriesffsuk@ferrari.com

    Address: Financial Services UK, Ferrari North Europe, 275 Leigh Road, Slough, Berkshire, SL1 4HF, UK

    Opening Hours: Monday/Friday (09.00 to 17.30). Saturday (10.00 to 14.00), Sunday (By Appointment Only)

    Welcome to our website. If you continue to browse and use this website you are agreeing to comply with and be bound by the following terms and conditions of use, which together with our privacy policy govern Ferrari Financial Services relationship with you in relation to this website.

    The term Ferrari Financial Services, Ferrari Financial Services UK, Ferrari Financial Services GmbH, or ‘us’ or ‘we’ refers to the owner of the website whose registered office is: 275 Leigh Road, Slough, Berkshire, SL1 4HF, United Kingdom / Wolfratshauser Str. 42, 82049 Pullach i. Isartal, Germany. Our company registration number is FC029486 in the UK and HRB226758 (County Court Munich) in Germany. The term ‘you’ refers to the user or viewer of our website.

    The use of this website is subject to the following terms of use:

    • The content of the pages of this website is for your general information and use only. It is subject to change without notice.
    • Neither we nor any third parties provide any warranty or guarantee as to the accuracy, timeliness, performance, completeness or suitability of the information and materials found or offered on this website for any particular purpose. You acknowledge that such information and materials may contain inaccuracies or errors and we expressly exclude liability for any such inaccuracies or errors to the fullest extent permitted by law.
    • Your use of any information or materials on this website is entirely at your own risk, for which we shall not be liable. It shall be your own responsibility to ensure that any products, services or information available through this website meet your specific requirements.
    • This website contains material which is owned by or licensed to us. This material includes, but is not limited to, the design, layout, look, appearance and graphics. Reproduction is prohibited other than in accordance with the copyright notice, which forms part of these terms and conditions.
    • All trademarks reproduced in this website, which are not the property of, or licensed to the operator, are acknowledged on the website.
    • You may not copy and/or publish and/or use in any way any trade mark which appears on this site.
    • Unauthorised use of this website may give rise to a claim for damages and/or be a criminal offence.
    • From time to time this website may also include links to other websites. These links are provided for your convenience to provide further information. They do not signify that we endorse the website(s). We have no responsibility for the content of the linked website(s).
    • You may not create a link to this website from another website or document without Ferrari Financial Services prior written consent.

      • Your use of this website and any dispute arising out of such use of the website is subject to the laws of England, Scotland and Wales.
    See our Privacy Policy HERE

    We have made every effort to ensure to the best of our knowledge that our website complies with the British Disability Discrimination Act (DDA).If you require any assistance in reading or understanding this information please contact us.

    DESIGN

    This site uses cascading style sheets for visual layout. This site uses only relative font sizes, compatible with the user-specified “text size” option in visual browsers. If your browser or browsing device does not support stylesheets at all, the content of each page is still readable. Effort has been taken to maintain good contrast levels throughout the site.

    LINKS

    Most links on this site have title attributes which describe the link in greater detail this is of course unless the text of the link already provides a full description. There are no “javascript:” pseudo-links. All links can be followed in any browser, even if scripting is turned off. All links to external sites open in new windows.

    IMAGES

    All content images used in this site include descriptive ALT attributes. Generic decorative graphics include null ALT attributes.

    FORMS

    All forms follow a logical Tab sequence. Labels are associated with fields using HTML label tags.

    SCRIPTING

    We use scripting for some visual effects. However, if scripting is unavailable all content still remains fully accessible. We want our website to be accessible to all. If you find any accessibility problems with our site, please contact us and we will do our best to resolve any issues and improve our site.

    If you have a complaint you should write to us at Email: Complaints-FFS@ferrari.com and we will endeavour to resolve it as soon as possible. You have the right to refer any unresolved complaint to The Financial Ombudsman Service, Exchange Tower, London E14 9SR. Web: www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk. Telephone: 020 7964 1000. Fax: 020 7964 1001. Email: complaint.info@financial-ombudsman.org.uk.

    Please, be aware that the FCA issued new rules on 11th of January 2024 regarding the pause of complaint-handling time limits for discretionary commission arrangements. For more information on the scope of rules and reasons for the pause visit fca.org.uk/car-finance-complaints.

    Furthermore, adherence to applicable laws, guidelines, specifications and regulations – as far as we are concerned that is the basis of our business activities. Are you aware of any concrete indications of compliance infringements relating to Ferrari Financial Services GmbH? Our aim is to protect our company and our employees. We therefore give you the opportunity to actively support us in this respect. If you wish you can also send us your information completely anonymously. A dedicated website is available in the Compliance section.

    Ferrari Financial Services GmbH is a member of the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) and adheres to their Lending Code. The Code is available at, www.fla.org.uk . The FLA Lending Code sets out standards of good practice in consumer lending. It is intended to provide assurance to customers that they may buy with confidence from full members of the FLA.

    In compliance with section 54(1) of the Modern Slavery Act 2015, please see below a link to our slavery and human trafficking statement for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 as approved by the Managing Directors of Ferrari Financial Services GmbH on 30th December 2023.

    Modern Slavery Act Statement

    Ferrari Financial Services GmbH is registered in the UK at: 275 Leigh Road - Slough, Berkshire - SL1 4HF - United Kingdom. Company number: FC029486 - UK establishment number: BR014468 - VAT registration number: 989456443. Ferrari Financial Services GmbH is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 734973) - Email: enquiriesffsuk@ferrari.com - Telephone: 0044 (0) 1706 751263.
    Ferrari Financial Services GmbH - Wolfratshauser Str. 42, 82049 Pullach i. Isartal, Germany - HRB226758 County Court Munich, Germany - VAT registration number: DE 205044173 - Email:info@ferrari-financial-services.com - Telephone: +49 (0) 89 978960-612 - Fax: +49 (0) 89 978960-609.
