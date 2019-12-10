Ferrari
    The Ferrari Dino 246 GT was an evolution of the Dino 206 GT

    Ferrari Dino 246 GT

    The Dino 246 GT was an evolution of the Dino 206 GT, with a larger V6 engine and a wheelbase lengthened by 60 mm. Apart from the longer body, the design was virtually identical, with just a longer engine cover and a repositioned fuel cap. The car proved commercially very successful, and three series were produced during its life span. When production stopped in 1973-4 demand was still high.

    • V6
      ENGINE
    • 2419.20 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 143 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7600 rpm
    • 235 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, transverse, 65° V6
    • Bore/stroke92.5 x 60mm
    • Unitary displacement403.20cc
    • Total displacement2419.20cc
    • Compression ratio9 : 1
    • Maximum power143 kW (195 hp) at 7600 rpm
    • Power per litre81hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DCN F/7 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, single coil
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 65litres
    • Front tyres205/70 VR 14
    • Rear tyres205/70 VR 14
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4235mm
    • Width1700mm
    • Height1135mm
    • Wheelbase2340mm
    • Front track1425mm
    • Rear track1430mm
    • Weight1080kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed235km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m26.8 sec.
