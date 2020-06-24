The Membership Pass

The Ferrari Museums Membership Pass give holders the right to unlimited access to both the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena for an entire year from the date of purchase.



The Membership Pass is non-transferable and may only be used by the named holder. It entitles the latter to visit both museums during regular public opening hours on any day of the year they are open (they are only closed on December 25th and January 1st). Holders do not need to queue at the ticket desk and can present their Passes directly at the entrance to the exhibition entrance areas.



The Membership Pass can be sent directly to holder’s home or other address (it makes a superb exclusive gift) or be collected at the ticket office.



It also includes a welcome gift which holders can pick at the ticket desk on their first visit and a 10% discount in the Giallo Modena restaurant/bar in the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena.



Pass holders may also reserve discounted entry tickets for a companion any time they visit the museums.



They will also receive advance information on exhibition and events planned by the museums throughout the year as well as other exclusive initiatives.