several modifications regarding the regulations came along

After the qualifyings the single-seaters had to sit in the parc fermé after the session used to set the starting grid. Furthermore a point system was introduced, awarding the first 8 in the classification. After the undoubted dominance of the Scuderia over the previous two years, the 2003 Championship saw a re-launched competition, also thanks to the rivalry between Bridgestone and Michelin: this led to 8 different winners in the 16 races on the calendar. In the end it was Michael Schumacher again, winning the World Title in the last race, held in Suzuka. The German driver set a new record and equalled the one with five World Titles of Juan Manuel Fangio, thus turning into the most successful driver in the history of Formula One . Thanks to the F2003 GA, where the initials were an homage to Gianni Agnelli, who had died in January 2003, the Scuderia gained the fifth Constructors’ Title in a row.