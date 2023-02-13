Official Partner



Ecopol

Ecopol is a fast-growing major producer of water-soluble and biodegradable films. CO2 emission and plastic reduction are the drivers of Ecopol innovation.

Headquartered in Italy, Ecopol has two production facilities in Tuscany, Italy and one in Georgia, USA and employs more than 130 people.





Its films are mainly used in the homecare industry by major global FMCG players as a biodegradable and water-soluble primary packaging for the soluble unit dose products. Ecopol films are also used in other applications such as personal care primary packaging, cosmetics, production of countertops, packaging of cement reinforcement fibers, and water transfer printing.





Ecopol films provide final customers with an easy-to-use and biodegradable product, which allows to significantly reduce CO2 emissions across the whole supply chain.





Ecopol is the largest player in Europe and the second worldwide, with its film being used in all continents.