In the season that marked the return of the V12, Ferrari continued to produce single-seaters for other formulas, a company policy which was to push the technical staff to the limit.
However, this resulted in a car being readied for the Tasmanian Championship held on the New Zealand circuits.
The car in question was obviously the result of the experience gained with the F1 single-seater with the six-cylinder rear engine. Nonetheless, it was still quite individual, especially in terms of its engine dimensions.
Interestingly for a single model, a printed spec sheet was produced with the Dino logo. Its characteristics included light alloy cast wheels, which replaced the traditional Borrani wire wheels. The car remained in Tasmania after it had been raced and survives to this day.
Engine
Type rear, longitudinal 65° V6
Bore/stroke 90 x 63 mm
Unitary displacement 400.79 cc
Total displacement 2404.74 cc
Compression ratio 11.5 : 1
Maximum power 210 kW (285 hp) at 8900 rpm
Power per litre 119 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
Fuel feed Lucas indirect injection
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Framesemi-monocoque, tubular steel chassis with riveted aluminium panels
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers
Rear suspension independent, upper lever arm, reversed lower wishbone, twin radius arms, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers