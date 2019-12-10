The in-line 4-cylinder Ferrari engine started out its career in the 1950 Formula 2 Championship. This engine type had proved itself a winner on both twisty and fast circuits and so it was decided to transfer the technology to sports cars. Testing carried out on a 250 MM chassis produced encouraging results and so, bored out to 3,000 cc, the engine made its debut in the new 735 S, demonstrating great potential from its very first outing on the Senigallia track. The races which followed confirmed its prowess and it was decided that it should be further developed.

