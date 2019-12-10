The 410S marked a return to the 12-cylinder theme, which had remained dear to Enzo Ferrari’s heart. A dual ignition V12 of almost 5000 ccs fed by three Weber 42DCZ/4 carburettors was mounted on a very light chassis with a wheel base of just 2500 mm while a De Dion axle controlled the rear wheels. Two 4101S’s debuted at the Buenos Aires 1000 Km, but sadly were forced to retire whilst leading the race when their axle shafts snapped. One of the two prototypes was then sold to John Elgar in the United States where it went on to win a whole host of local races.

