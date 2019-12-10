    Enzo Ferrari decided to build a small series of spiders that would spearhead the Scuderia’s latest assault on the World title. These cars were to be known as the Ferrari 375 PLUS

    Ferrari 375 Plus

    After winning the Auto Sport World Championships in 1953, Enzo Ferrari decided to build a small series of spiders that would spearhead the Scuderia’s latest assault on the World title. These cars were to be known as the 375 PLUS for which Aurelio Lampredi developed a truly powerful V12 engine of nearly five litres while Pinin Farina took care of the coachwork. The results lived up to all expectations and the car also triumphed at Agadir, Silverstone and Le Mans. However, its most significant victory of all was Umberto Maglioli’s at the Carrera Panamericana.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4954.34 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 243 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6000 rpm
    • 280 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke84 x 74.5mm
    • Unitary displacement412.86cc
    • Total displacement4954.34cc
    • Compression ratio9.2 : 1
    • Maximum power243 kW (330 hp) at 6000 rpm
    • Power per litre67hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 46 DCF/3 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two magnetos
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionde Dion, twin radius arms, transverse leaf spring, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 190litres
    • Front tyres6.00 x 16
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2600mm
    • Front track1325mm
    • Rear track1284mm
    • Weight1030kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed280km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-