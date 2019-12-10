The 365 GT 2+2 was presented at the 1967 Paris Motor Show, and was heir to the 500 Superfast, upholding the traditions of the 250 GTE and 330 GT 2+2. With its elegant, imposing lines, it was the first Ferrari to feature power steering and air conditioning as standard for the American market, as well as a spacious luggage compartment and two proper rear seats.
