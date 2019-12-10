    The 360 Spider is Ferrari’s 20th road-going convertible and is a record breaker in two quite different ways.

    Ferrari 360 Spider

    It was also the best spider ever built at Maranello pre-2000 in terms of its technical content, styling and performance.

    • V8
      Engine
    • 3586.20 cc
      Total displacement
    • 294 kW
      Maximum power
    • >290 km/h
      Top speed
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke85 x 79mm
    • Unitary displacement448.29cc
    • Total displacement3586.20cc
    • Compression ratio11 : 1
    • Maximum power294 kW (400 hp) at 8500 rpm
    • Power per litre112hp/l
    • Maximum torque373 Nm (38 kgm) at 4750 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, five valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch Motronic ME7.3 electronic injection
    • IgnitionBosch Motronic ME7.3 static electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Framealuminium spaceframe
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmissionmanual or electro-hydraulic F1 6-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 95litres
    • Front tyres215/45 ZR 18
    • Rear tyres275/40 ZR 18
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4477mm
    • Width1922mm
    • Height1235mm
    • Wheelbase2600mm
    • Front track1669mm
    • Rear track1617mm
    • Weight1350kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speedover 290km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h4.6sec
    • 0-400 m12.7sec
    • 0-1000 m23.1sec
    Consumption and emission
    • Urban test cycle ECE (Versione "Euro 3")30,2/100km
    • Extra urban test cycle EUDC (Versione "Euro 3")12,9 l/100km
    • Consumption ECE+EUDC (Versione "Euro 3")19,3 l/100km
    • CO2 emissions combined (Versione "Euro 3")440g/km
