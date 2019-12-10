Ferrari
    The car was developed by the Corse Clienti department in Maranello in collaboration with Michelotto Automobili and sports the latest technology tested with great success in the previous Ferrari 360 GT

    FERRARI 360 GTC

    The car was developed by the Corse Clienti department in Maranello in collaboration with Michelotto Automobili and sports the latest technology tested with great success in the previous 360 GT. Compared to its predecessor the 360 GTC has substantially different aerodynamics: research in the wind tunnel lead to a different position of the car’s rear wing, with a significant improvement in downforce. The 360 GTC weighs 1,100 kg, which is the minimum required by the regulations. This is the result of the use of composite material as far as the bodywork is concerned. While maintaining the strength of the original parts, the weight could be decreased significantly.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 3586.20 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 450 hp
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 8750 RPM
    • 410 Nm
      Maximum torque
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke85 x 79mm
    • Unitary displacement448.29cc
    • Total displacement3586.20cc
    • Compression ratio11:1
    • Maximum power331 kW (450 hp) at 8750 rpm
    • Power per litre125hp/l
    • Maximum torque410 Nm (42 kgm) at 6500 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, five valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedMagneti Marelli electronic injection
    • IgnitionMagneti Marelli electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchtwin-plate
    Chassis
    • Framealuminium spaceframe
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmissionsequential 6-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 100litres
    • Front tyres265/645 x 18
    • Rear tyres305/680 x 18
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4557mm
    • Width1982mm
    • Height1185mm
    • Wheelbase2600mm
    • Front track1714mm
    • Rear track1573mm
    • Weight1100kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

