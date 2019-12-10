Ferrari
    When sports car races were organised on the Canadian and American tracks in 1966, Chinetti asked Ferrari to come up with a suitable car. A P3/4 series chassis mounted with a slightly larger engine than the original four-litre was selected for the role, and the car hit the tracks during the 1967 season. However, there was such a difference in displacement compared to the American cars fitted with 7- and 8-litre engines, with their massive torque, that a second model was built for the following year.

    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke79 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement348.01cc
    • Total displacement4176.22cc
    • Compression ratio11 : 1
    • Maximum power353 kW (480 hp) at 8500 rpm
    • Power per litre115hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationLucas indirect injection
    • Fuel feedtwin overhead camshaft per bank, three valves per cylinder
    • Ignitiontwin spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tank-
    • Front tyres475/1030 x 15
    • Rear tyres600/1230 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length3950mm
    • Width1995mm
    • Height940mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1488mm
    • Rear track1450mm
    • Weight700kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed315km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

