    Scuderia Ferrari in Spa-Francorchamps: 2020 Belgian GP
    Sectors
    Turns
    Max Speed
    DRS
    • LocationSpa-Francorchamps
    • First GP1950
    • Circuit length 7.004 km
    • Race Distance308.052 km
    • Laps44
    • Lap Record1:46.286Valtteri Bottas (2018)
    • 18
      RACE WINS
    • 14
      POLE POSITIONS
    • 19
      FASTEST LAPS
    • 48
      PODIUMS
    YEARDRIVERMODEL
    1952Ascari500 F2
    1953Ascari500 F2
    1956CollinsD50
    1961Hill156 F1
    1966Surtees312 F1-66
    1975Lauda312 T
    1976Lauda312 T2
    1979Scheckter312 T4
    1984Alboreto126 C4
    1996SchumacherF310
    1997SchumacherF310 B
    2001SchumacherF2001
    2002SchumacherF2002
    2007RaikkonenF2007
    2008MassaF2008
    2009RaikkonenF60
    2018VettelSF71H
    2019LeclercSF90
