The single-seater was developed further and given a powerful engine and a new cylinder head configuration
The aerodynamics were also worked on with front flaps and a full width rear wing, but the car had had its day. In fact, in the last races of 1969, Mexican Pedro Rodriguez was given a 1968 model to drive.
1969 was the most disastrous year in Ferrari’s Formula 1 career with just seven points scored. In fact, the Scuderia’s participation in the Championship events was often limited to just a single driver. Its drivers only managed three points-scoring placings in all, with Amon’s third position at Zandvoort the best result. However, 1969 was to prove important in other respects for Ferrari as Fiat bought a stake in the company, but allowed Ferrari a free reign when it came to its racing activities.
Weight (with liquids)
Engine
Type rear, longitudinal 60° V12
Bore/stroke 77 x 53.5 mm
Unitary displacement 249.12 cc
Total displacement 2989.56 cc
Compression ratio 11:1
Maximum power 321 kW (436 hp) at 11.000 rpm
Power per litre 146 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
Fuel feed Lucas indirect injection
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Frame semi-monocoque, tubular steel chassis with riveted aluminium panels
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Rear suspension independent, upper lever arm, reversed lower wishbone, twin radius arms, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar