Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo

    ELETTRICA

    From 78 years of racing heritage comes the first full-electric Ferrari. Built for pure performance, precision, and sports-car thrill.

    Engineering finesse at every step of the way
    Layerbylayer,theanatomyofinnovationcomestolife.

    Pure Power

    Pure Power

    Designed entirely in house, the front axle delivers a total power output of 210 kW with 93% efficiency and a power density of 3.23 kW/kg. The disconnect system shifts effortlessly to rear wheel drive, maximizing efficiency.

    A new kind of pulse

    Pushing technology to its limits, the permanent magnet engines deliver exceptional torque and power density, born from meticulous motorsport design, with optimized geometry and high-performance materials.

    Electric engine technology

    Four independent electric engines share the same advanced architecture, delivering razor‑sharp response, and seamless control at every wheel.

    F1‑derived innovation

    The rotor features a Halbach array configuration, a Formula 1 innovation that Ferrari has brought to sports cars for the first time, maximizing torque density and reducing weight.

    Technical specifications

    Designed entirely in-house by Ferrari, the electric engines are the result of a design process that combines advanced materials with innovative architecture.

    25.5K RPM
    rear, High
    rotational speed
    30K RPM
    front, High
    rotational speed
    310kW
    rear
    Peak power
    105kW
    front
    Peak power
    Sculpted frame
    The first Ferrari chassis to feature 75% recycled aluminium. Designed with uncompromising efficiency, sustainability, and engineering precision at every stage.
    MINIMUMMINIMUM
    WEIGHTWEIGHT

    MINIMUM WEIGHT

    Assembled entirely in Maranello, the 880V battery pack delivers 195 Wh/kg energy density, pairing race level performance with a low central mass for optimal balance.

    Battery placement

    85% of the modules are integrated into the floor between the axles. The remaining 15% is under the rear seats.

    Battery HOUSING

    Positioned inside the chassis for optimal side-impact protection.

    Removable battery

    It can be removed and repaired if needed, without damaging structural elements.

    Cooling plate

    It protects against vertical impacts from below while keeping cell temperature uniform.

    Battery performance

    The battery can absorb up to half a megawatt of power, enabling sports‑car performance without thermal compromise, lap after lap.

    Advanced cell chemistry and evolved thermal management ensure long lifecycle, high energy density, and consistent performance under prolonged stress.
    EngineeredEngineered forfor BalanceBalance
    Ferrari's first rear axle with a separate sub-frame cuts NVH while matching chassis rigidity, using the largest single-piece hollow casting in the range, for strength and lightness.
    Rear axle
    With 4.80 kW/kg and 93% efficiency at maximum power, the rear e-axle responds instantly, transforming electric torque into pure Ferrari driving thrills.
    Engineering

    Rear axle bushings are tuned to meet strict NVH targets while preserving the cornering rigidity expected of a Ferrari chassis.

    620kW
    Maximum Power Output
    Smooth Control
    Suspension system
    With a lower center of gravity and reduced polar moment of inertia, the suspension needs lower active forces to balance cornering loads across all four wheels.
    Dynamic performance

    The ball screw features a 20% higher pitch, allowing it to better absorb and control vertical impacts.

    Comfort

    The car features Ferrari’s third generation active suspension, evolved to deliver both sports car comfort and handling precision.

    (E)motion
    is refined
    Precision in motion
    A composition of engineering and design, moving as one.
    Front Axle
    Integrated inverter powers both front engines, ensuring precise response.
    Electric Engine
    Four independent engines deliver instant torque with unmatched control.
    Battery
    880V pack with high energy density and optimal weight distribution.
    Suspension
    The active suspension blends sports car comfort with sharp, track ready handling.
    Rear Axle
    The rear e-axle integrates dual engines for seamless acceleration and precise control.
    Suspensions
    Powerpack
    Battery
    Chassis
    Technical Specifications
    A powertrain designed to excite, unlike anything before. The first-ever Ferrari Elettrica drives innovation forward.
    2.5s
    0-100 km/h
    310km/h
    Top speed
    >1000cv
    in boost mode, Power
    >530km
    Range
    The journey continues.
    Get ready for the next revealing phase.