This second model was built for the Can-Am Challenge Cups series (hence the name) and was a more powerful version of its predecessor with the 612 referring, in fact, to its six-litre 12-cylinder engine. The car was finished just in time to take part in the last race of the season at Las Vegas. In 1969, it was represented at Watkins Glen where Chris Amon managed third place behind the usual larger capacity American cars.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.