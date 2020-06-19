Stuck got a perfect start, better even than Hunt, who had tuck in behind the German Brabham driver. After a short distance it became clear the team had got it wrong with Watson’s tyre choice, as the number 7 car dropped down the field, leaving Andretti in third place. Reutemann made up two places after also passing Ronnie Peterson, while Lauda settled into sixth.

Stuck extended his lead and, in the early stages, it looked like he was heading for a great result. In the other Brabham-Alfa Romeo, Watson was also flying and after having to change tyres he was the quickest man on track. However, on lap 14, because of a gearbox problem, Stuck went off the track, destroying his car, leaving Hunt and Andretti in the lead. Shortly after, Watson’s car also began to have problems and the dream of winning in America was over for Lauda’s future team. Reutemann began to have problems on his 312 T2 and was passed, first by Scheckter, who was charging up the order in the Wolf and then also by Lauda and Clay Regazzoni in the Ensign.