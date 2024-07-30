ANOTHER PODIUM FINISH IN A TRICKY SEASON

Ferrari ended the 2022 season with an excellent second place in the Manufacturers’ Championship, a significant improvement over the previous two years. The 2023 season was therefore expected to herald a true return to the top, but it turned out to be more complicated than predicted.

In December of the same year, CEO Benedetto Vigna announced the appointment of Fred Vasseur as the new Team Principal and General Manager of Scuderia Ferrari. A major figure in the sport, Vasseur arrived with over 25 years of successful experience in motor racing.

After a difficult start, the Reds tried to close the gap on Mercedes, making for a thrilling season down to the final Grand Prix at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi, where Scuderia Ferrari had to concede, missing out on a repeat second place in the Manufacturers’ Championship by just three points.

Indeed, the final total of 406 points translated into third place. The highest number of points earned was 37, at the Singapore GP, where Carlos Sainz claimed the only victory of the season and set the track record. The worst result was in Australia, where Ferrari registered zero points, significantly impacting the final standings.

The setback was also due to a total of only nine podiums – Leclerc six and Sainz three – compared to the 20 podiums in the previous season.

In the Drivers’ standings, Charles Leclerc dropped two places from 2022 despite a series of pole positions that made for high hopes at the start of the season. The first podium for Scuderia Ferrari came on 30 June in Baku. Thanks partly to the new aerodynamic package, this phase of the season seemed to mark a turning point. In July, Ferrari took its first steps forward in Austria, claiming its 800th podium finish, the 26th for the Monégasque driver.

Carlos Sainz’s 200 points at the end of the season left him six points behind his teammate. Retirements at the Belgium and Abu Dhabi GPs – and in Qatar, where he was a DNS owing to damage to the fuel system of his SF-23 – proved decisive.

Looking ahead to 2024, the aim is to build on the positive developments seen on the track in the second half of the season