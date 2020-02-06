As already indicated with reference to the 625 F1 version, it was the first car with the new in-line four-cylinder engine designed by Lampredi, whilst the second was the 500 F2.



Given the circumstances, it may be assumed that the design was set out to be equally valid for both cylinder capacities, and after the first test in Bari the two litre version for the 1952 Formula 2 was tried out at the Modena GP on 23 September 1951, won by Alberto Ascari. The win was a good omen, since the car dominated the two F2 seasons and Ascari took the two first world titles for himself and for Ferrari with a lead that was not often matched until the seasons at the start of the new millennium (2000-2001).